Relief Cheques Distributed Among Storm-affected Families In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The district administration has distributed relief cheques among families whose homes and livelihoods were damaged in the recent storm and heavy rains.
The ceremony was held at the Mufti Mehmood school and College Auditorium, which was attended by Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Nasir Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Adnan Jameel, assistant commissioners, revenue staff and the affected citizens.
According to the district administration, cheques were distributed among 29 families of Tehsil Kulachi, 44 of Tehsil Dera, including seven with completely destroyed homes and 37 with partially damaged homes.
Each fully damaged householder received Rs One million, while those with partially damaged homes were given Rs 300,000 each. The injured victims were also compensated with Rs 500,000 each.
The distribution in Tehsil Paharpur is still underway, where initial survey discrepancies are being rectified, while a few pending surveys in Dera are expected to conclude within two to three days.
Speaking on the occasion, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of lives and property, prayed for the victims, and praised the timely response of the administration. He said rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure was launched immediately to ease public hardships. The mayor also lauded the people of Dera for standing by each other in times of crisis.
DC Abdul Nasir Khan, in his address, said the provincial government had already released Rs 200 million for relief efforts, with an additional Rs 100 million to follow soon. He added that the district’s relief account also contained existing funds, enabling swift disbursement. “All relevant departments remained on high alert during the monsoon rains, responded quickly, and carried out surveys without delay,” he said.
The event concluded with the formal handover of relief cheques to the affected families.
