Relief Cheques Distributed Among Victims' Families In Parachinar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Following an ease in security situation in Parachinar, relief cheques have been distributed among the families of those who lost their lives during the turmoil.
According to official sources on Friday, compensation cheques have been given to the families of 37 victims, killed by terrorists on November 21 in Lower Kurram's Bagan Ochat area.
Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Ashfaq Ahmed, distributed relief cheques worth Rs. 37 million among the affected families.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that all affected individuals would soon receive their compensation cheques.
Additionally, aid will also be provided to those who suffered damages to their vehicles and belongings in the convoy attack. A survey is currently underway to assess the losses of all affected individuals, including those from Bagan.
It is worth noting that Parachinar has witnessed several terrorist incidents in the past, and with the restoration of peace, the government is taking steps to support the victims’ families.
APP/vak
