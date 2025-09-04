Relief Cheques, Ration Distributed Among Storm-affected Families In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A relief cheque and ration packages distribution ceremony for the families affected by the recent storm and heavy rains was held here at Mufti Mehmood school and College Auditorium Hall.
Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Khan Gandapur, Commissioner Dera Division Zafar-ul-Islam, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan, assistant commissioners, revenue staff, media representatives, and victims of the calamity attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Zafar-ul-Islam said that on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, a rapid survey of damages caused by the storm and heavy rains was completed within record time.
He said that compensation cheques for eight deceased persons had been handed over to their heirs within a day, while those whose house damage surveys were completed earlier had also received assistance cheques three days ago.
In continuation of that process, now more families were being provided with financial assistance and ration packages.
He also advised citizens to remain cautious as PDMA had forecast further severe weather and rain.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Nasir Khan informed that earlier compensation was distributed among 66 partially damaged houses, seven fully damaged houses, heirs of eight deceased persons, and 11 injured victims.
He added that during today’s ceremony, cheques were handed over for 14 cases in Tehsil Paharpur, one each in Tehsils Darazinda and Kulachi, and one injured person from Tehsil Daraban.
In addition, compensation cheques were distributed for 28 fully damaged and 89 partially damaged houses, along with ration support for all affected families.
Addressing the ceremony, Tehsil Mayor Umar Amin Gandapur expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for issuing special directives to ensure immediate relief for the storm-affected families.
He also appreciated the timely efforts of the district administration in conducting surveys and delivering aid efficiently.
At the end of the ceremony, relief cheques and ration packages were formally distributed among the victims.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wajiha Qamar, UNESCO Chief Fuad Pashayev discuss avenues of collaboration in education, heritage se ..42 seconds ago
-
Relief cheques, ration distributed among storm-affected families in DI Khan44 seconds ago
-
Two suspects held during police encounter11 minutes ago
-
President commends PPP USA for strengthening party’s presence abroad21 minutes ago
-
8600 liters of adulterated milk disposed of, tanker seized21 minutes ago
-
Five shops sealed21 minutes ago
-
CEO SRSO inaugurates DRR Centre in Thari Mirwah, to strengthen community resilience31 minutes ago
-
All set to commemorate ‘Defense Day " in AJK with full zeal, fervor on Sept 631 minutes ago
-
On Charity Day, PM urges support for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit countrymen41 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto review flood situation41 minutes ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition41 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 661,900 cusecs water51 minutes ago