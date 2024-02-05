Open Menu

Relief Commissioner Appreciates Operation Of Admin To Rescue Families Stuck In Snowfall

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Relief Commissioner Punjab, Nabil Javed, on Monday felicitated the timely response of the administration and the operation launched to rescue the families stuck due to snowfall in Khaira Gali and Shangla Gali in Murree.

"All the vehicles stuck at 'Khaira Gali and Shangla Gali' have been rescued," said a spokesperson of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

He informed that around 80 families were rescued by the administration, which responded in time.

"The snowfall has stopped in Murree and surrounding areas," he said.

"Due to the fog, the visibility is very low, and traffic flow is also slow on the roads," he added.

"All the roads in and around Murree are open for vehicular traffic," he informed.

He said that the Relief Commissioner of Punjab, Nabil Javed, had directed all the administrative officers to remain alert and monitor relief and rescue operations to ensure the safety of the tourists.

He urged the tourists to cooperate with the administration and report any difficulty to the local administration on the helpline.

