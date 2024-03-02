Open Menu

Relief Commissioner Assesses Administrative Readiness For Weather Challenges

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 08:51 PM

Under the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed chaired a meeting of commissioners and deputy commissioners from across the province, here on Saturday

The session focused on a comprehensive review of the current weather conditions and the administrative preparations.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi provided an overview of the weather situation during the meeting, which was attended by commissioners and deputy commissioners from all divisions through video link.

The relief commissioner emphasized the need for diligent administration throughout Punjab, leaving no room for negligence. Given the significant challenge posed by torrential rains, he stressed the importance of enhanced coordination among all departments.

In response to the weather conditions, Nabil Javed urged for the swift restoration of traffic flow during snow and rain, ensuring effective communication from information to on-ground facilities for tourists.

Highlighting the safety concerns, an awareness campaign at the local level was advised, particularly emphasizing precautions against electric wires and poles. Chief Minister Punjab's explicit instructions for indiscriminate action against encroachments were reiterated. Relief Commissioner emphasized a performance-oriented approach in the field, discouraging verbal submissions. He directed all officers to be actively present in the field, warning against irresponsibility or negligence, stating that such behavior would not be tolerated.

