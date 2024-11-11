Relief Commissioner Chairs Meeting On Disaster Management
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed chaired a special meeting on disaster management here on Monday.
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Director General Irfan Khatia briefed the meeting about ongoing relief measure. During the meeting, the relief commissioner emphasized that the protection of lives and property from the devastating effects of floods in the province is the top priority of the Punjab government. In this regard, the Punjab government has developed a comprehensive plan to prevent urban flooding, hill torrents, and floods in rivers, which will help safeguard lives, property, and infrastructure in the future. He explained that a project worth Rs48 billion was being launched to address erosion caused by hill torrents, streams, urban flooding, and river floods.
The project will not only ensure the safety of people's lives but also protect their livestock and crops.
The relief commissioner added that the project would be divided into three phases: short-term, medium-term, and long-term. The short-term phase will be completed within one year, the medium-term phase within three years, and the long-term phase will take five years. He also shared that flood mapping surveys are being conducted as part of the project, which will produce detailed population data and online maps of areas near the rivers. This will help facilitate the relocation of populations in the flood-prone areas of Jhelum, Chenab, and Sindh River basins to safer locations.
Additionally, Nabeel Javed highlighted that in recent years, the Punjab government has compensated flood-affected families to the tune of Rs50 billion.
Recent Stories
Realme's New Tease with Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro and realme 13 Hype – Fan ..
Vivo Y19s: A Fusion of Style, Entertainment, and Durability Launched in Pakistan
“OPPO’s OFans Festival is Here with Amazing Discounts Up to PKR10,000!”
The Future of Air Conditioning “Understanding R-32 Refrigerant, Efficiency, Sa ..
Pakistan Embassy Hosts Insightful Session with Renowned Scholar Dr. Osama Siddiq ..
Consul General attends Pakistan Association Dubai’s Future Fest Education and ..
Pakistan wins Arab Classic Dubai 2024, Remains Undefeated
PTA starts blocking unregistered VPNs in Pakistan
Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points
PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today
M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Exhibition ‘The Magic of Pastels’ opens at PNCA1 minute ago
-
Kissan conventions being held to improve wheat acreage, yield1 minute ago
-
Syed Asghar Shah's annual Urs celebrations commenced1 minute ago
-
Australian Army Chief calls on COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir1 minute ago
-
Man killed over property dispute; two arrested11 minutes ago
-
Three kilns sealed11 minutes ago
-
AJK cultural academy chief condemns Quetta Railway Station incident of terrorism11 minutes ago
-
'Pak-US Tech Investment Conference' to help foster collaboration between two countries' tech compani ..11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders practical steps against smog11 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio campaign starts in DI Khan amid tight security21 minutes ago
-
Owners of 17 factories booked for causing smog21 minutes ago
-
PU, NAB organise event on anti-corruption21 minutes ago