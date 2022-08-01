Relief Commissioner for expediting relief operation in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Relief Commissioner Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday paid a visit to flood-hit areas and ordered to expedite relief operation after conducting survey into the affected places.

Addressing the meeting at Commissioner Office, DG Khan after taking briefing from officers concerned, Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed to increase mobile veterinary dispensaries at flood-hit areas.

Expressing apprehension that standing water could cause breaking out pandemics, Relief Commissioner instructed to hold spray, physical examination of dwellers of the area followed by animals' vaccination to stay safe and sound.

He assured of giving compensation to losses of inhabitants of the affected areas. Modus operandi of providing relief to the affectees from Federal and Punjab governments would soon be devised, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Anwar Babar on the occasion said that about three thousand food bags were given to the agonizing people already. He said the edibles would cater to need of every family at least for a month.

In addition, 2500 tents were given among flood affectees, said the DC.