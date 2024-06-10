Relief Commissioner Punjab Briefed About Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed chaired a meeting about Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) measures in the committee room on Monday in which construction and restructuring of the PDMA Punjab Complex was discussed
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed chaired a meeting about Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) measures in the committee room on Monday in which construction and restructuring of the PDMA Punjab Complex was discussed.
Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, Secretary board of Revenue Shafqatullah Mushtaq and other officers attended the meeting.
The DG briefed Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed about PDMA's initiatives and briefed about the Monsoon Contingency Plan 2024. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the probability of monsoon rains this year was higher than before, adding that preparations had been completed in anticipation of monsoon rains and possible floods.
He said that warehouses of PDMA would be established in Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Rajanpur, and Jhang.
Nabil Javed issued instructions to remove encroachments from rivers and canals.
He also issued instructions to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts.
He said directed to ensure early preparation for possible floods and monsoon rains. He instructed to activate the smog dashboard, flood dashboard and Mawra dashboards soon and added that there was no room for negligence and irresponsibility.
Later on, he appreciated the performance of PDMA for conducting the monsoon plan and mock exercise. He directed to send the summary of setting up warehouses to the Cabinet for approval. Instructions were also given by Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed to make disaster risk insurance and financing effective. He further said that the establishment of the Green Saver Think Tank was the best initiative of PDMA and directed PDMA to formulate a comprehensive policy on climate change.
