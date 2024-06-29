Relief Commissioner Reviews Rivers Cleaning, Relief Measures
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed chaired a special meeting at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Saturday and reviewed the cleaning of rivers, emergency evacuation and the preliminary preparations of relief camps.
Instructions were issued to carry out verification of all arrangements through the Special Branch.
Officers from Irrigation, Local Government, Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, Emergency Services Department and Special Branch attended the meeting. Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, WASA officials and civil defense officers from across the province participated in the meeting through video link.
PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia briefed the participants about the monsoon contingency plan and possible floods. He briefed on drain cleaning, emergency evacuation and relief measures. Irfan Ali Kathia said that in view of the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a public awareness campaign has been started in view of monsoon rains and possible floods. The Secretary Health gave a briefing on Medical Caps, Anti-Snake Vaccination and Epidemic Diseases on behalf of the Health Department. The Secretary Livestock gave details about vaccination and dry fodder for animals in Livestock Camp.
Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed issued special instructions to the DC Sialkot and Rawalpindi regarding cleaning of rivers and canals. He directed the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Gujranwala to visit the rivers. The Commissioner DG Khan informed about the advance preparations in Hill Torrents. The DC Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan briefed about rescue and relief operations in hill torrents.
Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said that operations should be carried out against encroachments in riverbeds. According to the orders of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the cleaning of the rivers and canals will be ensured. The Relief Commissioner also directed all the districts to complete the cleaning of the rivers by July 10.
Nabil Javed further said that the verification will be completed through the Special Branch of cleaning the rivers. The administration should inform citizens about the risk of rains and floods at the local level. District administration revenue officers should provide information to citizens through mosques and other sources. Create public awareness about relief campuses through mass media, he instructed.
