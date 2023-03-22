Relief commissioner visits PDMA control room

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) and Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed has said that during the recent earthquake, no report of loss of life or property was received from across the province.

He stated this during a visit to the Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) control room, here on Wednesday.

Directer General PDMA Imran Qureshi briefed the relief commissioner about the earthquake and presented the initial report. He said that reports about nine minor injuries were received in Rawalpindi, and medical aid was provided to the affectees. Ample funds were available with the divisional headquarters and districts to deal with the eventualities, he added.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said that all districts should immediately send details of the equipment available to deal with natural disasters to the PDMA, and the Authority should further improve coordination process to deal with disasters. Effective planning should be done to prevent industrial disasters, he added.

While issuing instructions to the line departments, he said that earthquake-proof material should be ensured in the newly constructed buildings to avoid disasters. The administration should ensure the inspection of high-rise buildings and take strict action against those who use non-standard materials in the construction of buildings, he added.