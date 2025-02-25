Relief Commissioner Visits PDMA Control Room
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 06:26 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed visited the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Headquarters, here on Tuesday.
During the visit, Nabeel Javed toured the PDMA Control Room to assess the current weather conditions.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia welcomed the Relief Commissioner and briefed him on the operations of the Control Room.
Irfan Ali Kathia mentioned that the current spell of rainfall is expected to continue until March 2. He added that the provincial administration has already been alerted about the weather situation.
In light of the anticipated snowfall in Murree, the Relief Commissioner also reviewed the preparedness measures. The Director General further assured that both the PDMA and Murree administration are on high alert for potential snowfall.
To assist tourists, 13 facilitation centers will remain operational 24/7.
Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed also directed that preemptive measures be put in place for the possibility of a heatwave. Furthermore, he was briefed in detail about the water situation in the Cholistan and Thal regions, with reports confirming that there is currently no water shortage in either area. Preparations have been made to address any potential heatwave or drought conditions.
The Relief Commissioner emphasized the importance of ensuring all arrangements are completed in advance to effectively manage the expected heatwave and drought.
