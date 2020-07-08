UrduPoint.com
Relief Commissioner Visits Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue, Babar Hayat Tarar on Wednesday urged upon revenue officers to achieve the 100 percent target by expediting recovery of the government's dues.

Chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here, Babar Tarar who is also relief commissioner said that COVID-19 outbreak in the district was contained owing to active role played by medical gear and district administration besides health department.

He appreciated role of agriculture department for taking timely and rapid response against locusts attack in the district.

DC, Zufiqar Ali and other officials briefed him about Coronavirus, monsoon preparedness, Ehsas Emergency Cash Programme, locusts attacks and the revenue department's performance.

Earlier, the Relief Commissioner paid visit to Benazir Bridge, RBM, Fakhar Flood embankment.

He directed officials concerned to take good care of lives and properties of residents of flood areas of The Indus and the hill torrents.

He underlined the need of utilizing water of hill torrents for irrigation purposes.

The XEN Hill Torrent apprised him that Shaheed Benazir Brige was 1.2 km long and could exit 13 lac cusecs water.

The relief commissioner ordered to contact National Highway Authority in case of high flood in the Indus at Kot Mitthan for emergency breach.

