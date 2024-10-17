Relief Consignment Dispatched To Beirut From Karachi Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 11:47 PM
Pakistan on Thursday dispatched a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday dispatched a second shipment of humanitarian aid to Lebanon.
The consignment was dispatched from Karachi to Beirut in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said a statement issued by NDMA.
The consignment, which weighs approximately 100 tons, includes medicines, ready-to-eat meat, tents, tarpaulins, warm bedding, winter clothing, and powdered milk.
The send-off ceremony was held at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi and was attended by representatives from the NDMA, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Khidmat Foundation, and local administration.
This was Pakistan's 12th aid shipment to Palestine and Lebanon. Before this, 10 aid consignments were sent to Palestine, with the second shipment to Lebanon reaching on Thursday.
Pakistan sent the first aid consignment to the war-affected Lebanese on Oct. 9.
