UrduPoint.com

Relief Department Taking Steps To Combat Dengue Fever: Secretary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Relief Department taking steps to combat dengue fever: Secretary

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking steps to combat dengue fever in collaboration with local and international organizations under the Provincial Dengue Control Action Plan.

As part of this effort, the international organization Médecins du Monde (MDM) on Sunday provided 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 health kits to the Relief Department of KP.

Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department, KP said that sessions on dengue prevention have been conducted in 560 schools, 241 colleges, and 9 universities so far.

He said that the relief supplies would be distributed in high-risk areas identified by the Relief Department. The distribution will be carried out through the Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Agencies.

Secretary Abdul Basit emphasized the significance of MDM assistance, stating that these efforts are of utmost importance as the public is affected by dengue every year.

He highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation between government departments and international organizations like MDM in effectively tackling public health challenges.

He mentioned that the awareness campaign includes sessions, meetings, workshops in educational institutions, door-to-door campaigns, billboards, mosque announcements, hoardings, radio messages, and impactful social media initiatives.

He said that Rescue 1122, PDMAs, district administrations, and civil defence are actively participating in the public awareness initiatives.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Social Media Rescue 1122 Sunday Mosque Government

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

15 minutes ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAEâ€™ ..

16 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on ..

TRENDS, Jeju Peace Institute organise symposium on â€˜People&#039;s Relations as ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.