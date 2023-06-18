Relief Department taking steps to combat dengue fever: Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking steps to combat dengue fever in collaboration with local and international organizations under the Provincial Dengue Control Action Plan.

As part of this effort, the international organization Médecins du Monde (MDM) on Sunday provided 3,900 mosquito nets and 2,950 health kits to the Relief Department of KP.

Abdul Basit, Secretary of the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department, KP said that sessions on dengue prevention have been conducted in 560 schools, 241 colleges, and 9 universities so far.

He said that the relief supplies would be distributed in high-risk areas identified by the Relief Department. The distribution will be carried out through the Rescue 1122 and Civil Defence Agencies.

Secretary Abdul Basit emphasized the significance of MDM assistance, stating that these efforts are of utmost importance as the public is affected by dengue every year.

He highlighted the importance of mutual cooperation between government departments and international organizations like MDM in effectively tackling public health challenges.

He mentioned that the awareness campaign includes sessions, meetings, workshops in educational institutions, door-to-door campaigns, billboards, mosque announcements, hoardings, radio messages, and impactful social media initiatives.

He said that Rescue 1122, PDMAs, district administrations, and civil defence are actively participating in the public awareness initiatives.