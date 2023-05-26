UrduPoint.com

Relief Dept Launches Anti Dengue Program

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 08:12 PM

The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has launched an extensive dengue prevention and control awareness campaign

The campaign involves collaborative efforts with attached formations, including Rescue 1122, PDMA KP, and Civil Defence to implement real-time initiatives and conduct public awareness campaigns.

Various activities are currently underway, such as awareness campaigns in schools and colleges, door-to-door campaigns, community-based initiatives, awareness walks, social media campaigns, radio programs, and the dissemination of public awareness messages.

The campaign to prevent the spread of the dengue virus is currently conducting in 34 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This week alone, approximately 80,000 pamphlets, 3,100 banners, and 2,250 brochures have been distributed. Dengue awareness campaigns were launched in 274 schools and 138 colleges, alongside successful awareness walks and informative activities conducted in collaboration with the respective District Administrations.

Abdul Basit, Secretary of Relief, emphasized the significance of comprehensive guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) provided by the Relief Department to all relevant authorities and district administrations.

These measures have been implemented to effectively control the potential outbreak of dengue. Clear responsibilities have been assigned to each stakeholder involved in the campaign, with the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief leading the efforts in the respective districts.

Abdul Basit reiterated that the dengue campaign is a comprehensive and coordinated effort aimed at raising awareness about dengue. The campaign includes public awareness and education, community engagement through meetings and workshops to disseminate information about dengue, and active involvement of the community in prevention activities.

He further urged citizens to take necessary precautions to ensure the success of the dengue control campaign.

