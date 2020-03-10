UrduPoint.com
Relief Dept Suggests Steps For Regulation Of Home Quarantine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 01:36 PM

Relief Dept suggests steps for regulation of home quarantine

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday suggested steps for regulations of home quarantine to make them more effective and safe

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Relief and Rehabilitation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday suggested steps for regulations of home quarantine to make them more effective and safe.

The department suggested that home quarantine should have proper facilities for a group of at least 200 people.

Besides, it said all departments situated near the ambit of quarantine should be closed if large numbers of people are kept in quarantine.

The Relief Department further said that to streamline the affairs of home quarantine a committee should be constituted under the headship of Secretary Home Department.

The department has also devised a strategy for establishment and functioning of check points for all international, national and domestic movement.

