Relief Deptt Introduces Comprehensive Water Hazard Safety Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is taking significant actions to tackle the accidents and loss of lives during waterborne excursions and passenger transport.

Recognizing the lack of swimming skills, absence of Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs) and the issue of overloading boats as major contributors to these unfortunate incidents, the department has developed a comprehensive action plan to enhance safety measures in this regard, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

With the summer season approaches, rivers experience increased water levels and intensified currents, significantly elevating the risks associated with water activities.

Picnickers, especially families with children, often unknowingly expose themselves to danger by venturing near fast-flowing rivers without taking necessary precautions.

This risk is further compounded when individuals embark on overcrowded or poorly maintained boats that lack life jackets or personal flotation devices.

To effectively address this pressing issue and ensure public safety, the Relief Department has issued guidelines to be implemented pragmatic measures, including Installation of Barriers or Signs Controlling access to Water.

The District Administration will install barriers or signs warning of water hazards, including unsafe crossings, swollen rivers and canals, and water-filled ditches. These barriers or signs may be manned during hazardous periods to deter people from approaching fast-flowing water.

The district administration, with the support of Rescue-1122 where available, will coordinate and provide these trainings.

Mandatory Use of Personal Flotation Devices (PFDs): Personal flotation devices, including life jackets and buoyancy devices, will be readily available at all waterborne excursion spots, such as tourist huts or administrative points.

Furthermore, the use of PFDs will be mandatory for all individuals participating in excursions, particularly recreational boating. The District Administration will oversee the implementation of this measure to ensure compliance.

The Irrigation Department will establish and enforce regulations governing safe boating practices, covering boat seaworthiness, passenger capacity, use of PFDs, skilled boatmen, prevention of overcrowding, travel restrictions during adverse weather, communication devices, and provision of oars as a contingency.

Public awareness campaigns will be launched through local advocacy, radio broadcasts, and social media platforms to promote responsible behaviour around water bodies.

Given abnormal weather patterns and the upcoming monsoon season, immediate action is necessary.

Short-term measures include mandatory registration of boat operators, ensuring the availability of life jackets and other lifesaving equipment on boats, installation of temporary signboards guiding safety measures, and suspension of boating activities during high flood situations.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit said that by implementing these comprehensive safety measures, the Relief Department aims to reduce the frequency of accidents and ensure the safety of individuals engaging in waterborne excursions and passenger transport.

