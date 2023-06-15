UrduPoint.com

Relief Deptt Mobilizes Teams To Assess Damages From Recent Devastating Rainstorm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department has swiftly taken action by constituting four technical teams to assess the damages caused by a recent rainstorm that resulted in the unfortunate loss of 31 lives.

According to the spokesperson of the Relief Department, 485 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were fully damaged in the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These teams have been assigned the task of assessing the damages caused by the storm and verifying the reports submitted by the District Administrations.

A notification issued by the Secretary of Relief highlights the damages reported by the district administrations of Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, following the impact of the recent storm that ravaged these regions.

The teams, comprised of three members each, have been urgently assembled to conduct thorough assessments of the damages inflicted by the storm.

By meticulously evaluating the damages, the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department aims to acquire a holistic understanding of the situation.

The diligent teams will work to compile their reports and ensure their timely submission.

The Relief Department also urged the public to adopt all precautionary measures during the upcoming monsoon season to avert losses.

