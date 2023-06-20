UrduPoint.com

Relief Deptt Provides Monsoon Relief Goods To Four More Districts

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Secretary Relief Abdul Basit, the necessary relief materials for the monsoon season have been dispatched to four more districts of the province.

These districts include Swat, Bannu, Lower Chitral and Karam, said DG PDMA adding the relief goods included 600 tents, 500 plastic mats, 400 quilts, 500 kitchen sets, 700 mattress, 400 mosquito nets, 400 blankets, 250 hygiene kits, 500 sheets and 100 jerry cans are included.

The relief goods have been sent keeping in view the needs of the respective districts.

Relief materials have already been provided to the district administration of other districts of the province, said the DG.

It can be used to deal with unpleasant events in the monsoon season.

Meanwhile Secretary Relief Abdul Basit issued instructions to keep the PDMA warehouse fully operational.

