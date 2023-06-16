Relief deptt releases partial report of damages in four calamity hit districts of KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday issued a partial damage assessment report of damages caused by recent storms in four districts of the province.

According to the report 31 people were killed in the southern districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan and Karak while 485 houses were partially damaged and seven houses were completely damaged.

A press release issued here said that the department has also constituted four teams to conduct surveys in the four calamity hit districts of the province and submit their reports at earliest.

It said that the teams comprising the experts and experienced officers of PDMA have already started the survey in the affected areas to assess the damages.