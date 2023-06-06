Relief deptt starts mock exercises to deal with emergencies in monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has started mock exercises with the line departments as part of a comprehensive plan chalked out to deal with the possible rains and flood situation in the monsoon season.

The spokesperson of the Relief Department said here on Tuesday that under the supervision of Secretary Relief Abdul Basit, the two-week exercises are being conducted with the participation of the representatives of PDMA, RESCUE-1122, Civil Defense and District Administrations.

The exercises included evacuation, flood emergency search and rescue, camp management and other flood situations, said the spokesperson, adding that the safety of children and women who are more vulnerable during disasters was ensured during the exercises while the first aid to the injured persons and their timely shifting hospitals were also performed.

He said as part of the monsoon safety plan public awareness campaigns are already being conducted at community levels across the province to inform the public about safety and precautionary measures in any emergency.