Relief Deptt Urges Public To Take Precautions During Peak Heat Wave Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has urged the public to adopt all precautionary measures during the peak heat wave hour and advised them to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit in a public service issued here on Friday emphasized the importance of protecting oneself during the peak hours of extreme heat and said, "It is crucial to use water judiciously and stay hydrated to prevent heatstroke." He urged citizens to keep their heads covered with a wet cloth when exposed to direct sunlight and pay special attention to the well-being of senior citizens and children.

He further said, "Rescue 1122, PDMA, Civil Defence, District Administration, and other relevant departments have been directed to maintain a state of alert during the heatwave to prevent any untoward incidents.

" The spokesperson for the Relief Department Taimur Ali stated, "Public awareness campaigns are being conducted through mass media to educate the masses about precautionary measures which included covering heads and wearing cool, wearing loose-fitting clothing, taking frequent showers and staying hydrated, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities, carrying sufficient water while travelling and making arrangements for water supply to crops, cattle, and other domestic animals."Taimur Ali further mentioned, "The helpline for Rescue 1122 and PDMA 1700 is operational and can be contacted in case of any emergencies."

