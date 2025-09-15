Relief Efforts Continue In Flood Affected Areas Of Kot Momin
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, comprehensive relief operations are underway in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin.
According to an official spokesperson on Monday, the district administration has been actively providing essential relief items — including food, tents, medicines, and other necessities — to residents of the affected areas.
As part of the ongoing efforts, six flood relief camps have been established in 41 affected villages, where cooked meals have been served to 9,500 individuals and dry ration bags distributed to 5,500 people. In addition, 400 tents and 400 plastic mats have been provided, along with daily access to clean drinking water.
The Livestock Department has also mobilized significant resources. A total of 102 personnel have been deployed across three relief camps, where 11,275 animals have been evacuated, 151,765 animals vaccinated, and over 45,000 animals treated.
To ensure proper nourishment of livestock, 1,701 bags of fodder, 4,300 kg of silage, and 95,790 kg of green fodder have been distributed.
In terms of medical assistance, the health department has established 10 fixed medical camps, 28 mobile clinics, and 2 field hospitals, which have collectively treated 34,765 patients. Additionally, essential supplies such as Lactogen milk packets, hygiene kits, anti-snake venom, and AquaPlus water purification tablets have been distributed among the affected communities.
According to the Agriculture Department, floods have impacted 12,073 acres of crops, causing significant damage to sugarcane and rice fields. Relief efforts are being intensified to provide maximum support to the affected farming communities and mitigate further losses.
Recent Stories
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..
Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..
UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..
Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..
Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury
Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'
ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KMU organizes awareness seminar on World Suicide Prevention Day4 minutes ago
-
Sindh launches province-wide HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer4 minutes ago
-
PPP senior leader Roshan ud Din Junejo passes away at 744 minutes ago
-
SC adjourns case till tomorrow related to super tax4 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea for commission on Siqib Nisar's alleged audio leak4 minutes ago
-
Relief efforts continue in flood affected areas of Kot Momin4 minutes ago
-
ATC terminates proceeding against Aamer Kayani4 minutes ago
-
62 criminals held4 minutes ago
-
Father, son & daughter murder case cracked; two suspects paraded in handcuffs24 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker praises forces for eliminating 31 Khawarij in Lakki Marwat, Bannu24 minutes ago
-
ANF foils trans-border drug trafficking at Torkham Border24 minutes ago
-
Development journey requires collective efforts: Mullakhel24 minutes ago