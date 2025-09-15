Relief efforts continue in flood affected areas of Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Under the supervision of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem, comprehensive relief operations are underway in the flood-affected areas of Kot Momin.

According to an official spokesperson on Monday, the district administration has been actively providing essential relief items — including food, tents, medicines, and other necessities — to residents of the affected areas.

As part of the ongoing efforts, six flood relief camps have been established in 41 affected villages, where cooked meals have been served to 9,500 individuals and dry ration bags distributed to 5,500 people. In addition, 400 tents and 400 plastic mats have been provided, along with daily access to clean drinking water.

The Livestock Department has also mobilized significant resources. A total of 102 personnel have been deployed across three relief camps, where 11,275 animals have been evacuated, 151,765 animals vaccinated, and over 45,000 animals treated.

To ensure proper nourishment of livestock, 1,701 bags of fodder, 4,300 kg of silage, and 95,790 kg of green fodder have been distributed.

In terms of medical assistance, the health department has established 10 fixed medical camps, 28 mobile clinics, and 2 field hospitals, which have collectively treated 34,765 patients. Additionally, essential supplies such as Lactogen milk packets, hygiene kits, anti-snake venom, and AquaPlus water purification tablets have been distributed among the affected communities.

According to the Agriculture Department, floods have impacted 12,073 acres of crops, causing significant damage to sugarcane and rice fields. Relief efforts are being intensified to provide maximum support to the affected farming communities and mitigate further losses.