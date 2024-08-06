Open Menu

Relief Efforts Underway For Flood-affected Areas In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 06:57 PM

Relief efforts underway for flood-affected areas in Mianwali

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is actively managing relief operations in response to recent flooding in Isa Khel and Mianwali tehsils of Mianwali district

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is actively managing relief operations in response to recent flooding in Isa Khel and Mianwali tehsils of Mianwali district.

Overflowing rain drains have inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting several communities.

In Isa Khel Tehsil, the hardest-hit areas include Tanikhel, Darazwala, Samandwala, Jannatiwala, and Tarak Sharqi. In Mianwali Tehsil, Khan Muhammad Wala, Sheikhan Wali, Qureshiyan, Terikhel, and Rukhari Kachha are the Primary affected zones. Floodwaters have impacted approximately 1,100 acres in Isa Khel and 1,000 acres in Mianwali.

Currently, 14 relief camps are operational in Tehsil Mianwali and 5 in Isa Khel. These camps are providing shelter, food, and free transportation to displaced individuals.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that no loss of life or major property damage had occurred, thanks to the prompt actions of the Punjab government. Rescue operations have successfully evacuated citizens and livestock from the affected areas.

The DG emphasized that all available resources are being deployed for ongoing rescue and relief efforts, including ambulances and specialized rescue teams. Measures are also in place to prevent disease outbreaks among both people and livestock, with vaccination and medical supplies being distributed.

Administrative officers are continuously monitoring the situation on the ground to ensure effective management and support for the affected communities.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Mianwali All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

13 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

13 hours ago
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

14 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

14 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

14 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan