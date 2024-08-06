Relief Efforts Underway For Flood-affected Areas In Mianwali
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 06:57 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab is actively managing relief operations in response to recent flooding in Isa Khel and Mianwali tehsils of Mianwali district.
Overflowing rain drains have inundated low-lying areas, severely affecting several communities.
In Isa Khel Tehsil, the hardest-hit areas include Tanikhel, Darazwala, Samandwala, Jannatiwala, and Tarak Sharqi. In Mianwali Tehsil, Khan Muhammad Wala, Sheikhan Wali, Qureshiyan, Terikhel, and Rukhari Kachha are the Primary affected zones. Floodwaters have impacted approximately 1,100 acres in Isa Khel and 1,000 acres in Mianwali.
Currently, 14 relief camps are operational in Tehsil Mianwali and 5 in Isa Khel. These camps are providing shelter, food, and free transportation to displaced individuals.
PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said that no loss of life or major property damage had occurred, thanks to the prompt actions of the Punjab government. Rescue operations have successfully evacuated citizens and livestock from the affected areas.
The DG emphasized that all available resources are being deployed for ongoing rescue and relief efforts, including ambulances and specialized rescue teams. Measures are also in place to prevent disease outbreaks among both people and livestock, with vaccination and medical supplies being distributed.
Administrative officers are continuously monitoring the situation on the ground to ensure effective management and support for the affected communities.
