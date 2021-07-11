UrduPoint.com
Relief, Facilitation Top Priorities Of PTI Govt: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Relief, facilitation top priorities of PTI govt: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali Sunday said that provision of relief and simplification of official procedures to facilitate general public were top priorities of the PTI government.

Addressing a public gathering at Kotali (Mela Gah), district Swat, he said that public representatives elected for bringing change were coming upto expectations of the masses.

He said that for first time in the history of the province, development schemes worth billions of rupees were in progress in Tehsil Kabal, district Swat and the longstanding demand of the construction of road had completed during the period of present government.

The provincial minister said that the completion of development schemes worth billions of rupees is ample proof that the government elected with the agenda of change has achieved success under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

