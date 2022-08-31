Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi tonight

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that in past three days, seven relief flights from UAE have landed in Pakistan carrying food items, medical supplies and tents.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2022) A relief flight will arrive from the United Arab Emirates tonight, carrying goods for the flood victims.

The next relief flight is expected to arrive at Nur Khan Air Base Rawalpindi tonight.

Pakistan welcomes the assistance provided by UAE in these times of crisis.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque lauded China’s immediate aid as a longstanding tradition of sharing weal and woe between two brothers.

In an exclusive interview with the Global Times, Ambassador Haque expressed gratitude to China for being among the first countries to announce disaster relief support to Pakistan.

He said he had seen a continuous outpouring of sympathy and support from different sections of Chinese society after the unprecedented, climate-induced natural disaster.