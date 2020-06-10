Relief for public in upcoming budget 2020-21 top most priority of government: Mian Mehmood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister Housing and Urban Development Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Wednesday assured that the upcoming budget 2029-21 will be 'poor-friendly' despite of all difficulties and relief for public is top priority of PTI government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said to counter the adverse impact of the coronavirus, the Federal government has decided to give priority to the social as well as health sectors in the next budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to supporting the business community as well during the current difficult times and maximum relief would be provided to them in the budget.

"The governments would give priority to health and the social sectors to serve the people," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the strategy of the government was to protect people from suffering or dying either from this pandemic or hunger.

PTI government will allocate more budget in health sector in order to cope with the challenge of COVID-19 threat, he said.

He further said another challenge that the government has to face in budget was unemployment, adding that they have to initiate development projects so that people could get jobs.

Tax relief packages and financing to industries should also be kept in mind, he added.

"As a nation we have to defeat this pandemic", he said.

The government may go for a selective lockdown and lockdown must be tightening where the risk of COVID-19 is high, he said.