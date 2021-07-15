UrduPoint.com
Relief For Public: Prime Minister Approves Rs 5.40/litre Petrol Price Raise Against OGRA's Rs 11.40 Proposal

Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in the public interest, on Thursday approved an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 5.40 per litre, rejecting the summary of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) that had recommended the price fixation at Rs 11.40

The financial burden arising out of the difference of Rs 6 per litre would be borne by the government itself, the PM Office said.

Keeping in view the rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for last several months, OGRA had recommended Rs 11.40 per liter increase in the price of petrol. However, the prime minister took the decision in view of providing relief to the consumers and general public, the PM Office said.

The price of diesel was fixed at Rs 2.54 per litre, kerosene at Rs 1.39 per litre and light diesel at Rs 1.27 per litre.

