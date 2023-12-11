Open Menu

Relief For Qingqi, Rickshaws Till January 2

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2023 | 10:16 PM

Relief for Qingqi, rickshaws till January 2

The Punjab Transport department has provided relief to ensure fitness of 'Qingqi' and rickshaws till January 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Transport department has provided relief to ensure fitness of 'Qingqi' and rickshaws till January 2. According to official sources here on Monday it was a golden opportunity for rickshaw owners to get fitness of their rickshaws done and get immunity from fine.

Immunity from fine had been given till January 2 and fine would be applicable once the relaxation date would end. Sources said that fitness of three wheelers should be obtained from vehicle inspection and certification system station.

Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi said that this measure would help in controlling environmental pollution and smog.

Related Topics

Punjab Immunity Fine Vehicle January Gold From

Recent Stories

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admiss ..

UoT’s entry test schedule for spring 2024 admissions to undergraduate programs ..

8 minutes ago
 Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision- ..

Mainstreaming of deprived segments, fast decision-making vital for Pakistan's pr ..

8 minutes ago
 India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scra ..

India's SC upholds abrogation of Article 370, scrapping special status of world ..

8 minutes ago
 Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sa ..

Wall of Martyrs - a good initiative to remember sacrifices of martyred heroes: B ..

8 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML ..

Badar Shahbaz appointed as assistant secretary PML-N

12 minutes ago
 Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding th ..

Indian apex court miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice ..

12 minutes ago
UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for ..

UNSC, OIC mobilization must to restrict India for unlawful practice in IIOJ&K: M ..

7 minutes ago
 'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

'Barbenheimer' tops Golden Globes nominations

14 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemni ..

Senate body unanimously passes resolution condemning Israeli atrocities against ..

15 minutes ago
 Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar train ..

Applications open for admission to e-Rozgaar training program

15 minutes ago
 Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan ..

Czech companies keen for collaboration in Pakistan’s mining, energy, chemical ..

15 minutes ago
 MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of compa ..

MD SML removes as per laws, service rules of company

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan