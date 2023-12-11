Relief for Qingqi, rickshaws till January 2

The Punjab Transport department has provided relief to ensure fitness of 'Qingqi' and rickshaws till January 2

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Transport department has provided relief to ensure fitness of 'Qingqi' and rickshaws till January 2. According to official sources here on Monday it was a golden opportunity for rickshaw owners to get fitness of their rickshaws done and get immunity from fine.

Immunity from fine had been given till January 2 and fine would be applicable once the relaxation date would end. Sources said that fitness of three wheelers should be obtained from vehicle inspection and certification system station.

Punjab Transport Secretary Ahmad Javed Qazi said that this measure would help in controlling environmental pollution and smog.