Relief Given To Export Oriented Industry To Bridge Fiscal, Current Deficits: Omar Ayub

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 06:24 PM

Relief given to export oriented industry to bridge fiscal, current deficits: Omar Ayub

Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said relief in gas and electricity tariffs was being given to export oriented industry to bridge fiscal and current account deficits

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said relief in gas and electricity tariffs was being given to export oriented industry to bridge fiscal and current account deficits.

Addressing at post budget press conference along with Prime Minister Advisor on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, the minister said, "around 7.5 cent per unit in electricity and 6.5 cent per unit in gas tariffs relief was being given to the export oriented industry".

He said domestic consumers using upto 300 units were being provided Rs 216 billion subsidy in the budget which constitute 75 per cent of total consumers. The government was also providing electricity to the agri sector at subsided rates, he added.

The minister said there was no PM camp office and he (PM) has made example for others by paying himself all expenditure of his residence at Banigala.

Paying rich tributes to the country's Armed forces, he said a sum of Rs 152 billion had been allocated for the development of merged districts of tribal areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of which, Rs 83 billion was directly linked with development projects in these districts, he added.

He said the armed forces provided Rs 172 billion and civilian government Rs 52 billion space from their own budgets for development in the said districts and Balochistan.

Responding to a question, the minister said the past government willfully delayed notifying NEPRA determined power tariff which caused additional Rs 250 billion burden. The past government also continuously supplied electricity to areas with heavy losses resulting accumulation of additional Rs 450 billion, he said.

