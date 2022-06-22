Relief goods being dispatched for Afghan earthquake victims: Marriyum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said relief goods were being dispatched to Afghanistan immediately for the victims of earthquake, which had claimed several lives.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed for urgent emergency supplies, including food, camps, blankets and other essential items, for Afghan earthquake victims, she said in a news statement.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the prime minister's instructions, arranged relief goods in collaboration with other stakeholders.