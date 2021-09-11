UrduPoint.com

Relief Goods Consignment From Pakistan Reaches Khost

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 02:58 PM

Relief goods consignment from Pakistan reaches Khost

A third consignment of relief goods from the Government of Pakistan has reached Khost, Afghanistan on Saturday which was received by the Afghan provincial authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :A third consignment of relief goods from the Government of Pakistan has reached Khost, Afghanistan on Saturday which was received by the Afghan provincial authorities.

Deputy Governor Molana Mohammad Din Shah Mutib, Hafiz Rasheed Nabi, brother of Governor Khost, Molvi Nasir Tofan, Molvi Haidar, deputy Inspector General of Police, Dr Habib Shah Ansari, director, public health and official of Pakistan Consulate, Jalalabd were present on the occasion, said a news release.

The tranche included cooling oil, flour, and life-saving drugs.

