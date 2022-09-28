UrduPoint.com

Relief Goods Distributed Among 160 Flood Affected Families In Tank

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Relief goods distributed among 160 flood affected families in Tank

The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Information Department said that the administration in collaboration of District Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday distributed relief goods among 160 flood affected families of Gira Pathar and Gira Shaada of district Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Information Department said that the administration in collaboration of District Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday distributed relief goods among 160 flood affected families of Gira Pathar and Gira Shaada of district Tank.

On the directives of Commissioner Dera Division, Aamir Afaaq the district administration has accelerated relief activities in flood affected areas.

The affectees were provided ration, food packages and relief goods comprising tents, protected sheets, quilts, and hygiene kits.

In addition to above, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has also distributed mobile phone packages worth Rs 700 per family.

Related Topics

Pakistan Flood Mobile Tank Family

Recent Stories

Australian state announces world's biggest pumped ..

Australian state announces world's biggest pumped hydro scheme

2 minutes ago
 Taman Mini Indonesia Park Almost Ready to Host G20 ..

Taman Mini Indonesia Park Almost Ready to Host G20 Events - Ministry

2 minutes ago
 US, EU Working to Bring Forward Regulations on Rus ..

US, EU Working to Bring Forward Regulations on Russia Oil Cap in Coming Months - ..

2 minutes ago
 Governor inaugurates new block at LCCI

Governor inaugurates new block at LCCI

2 minutes ago
 EU sees sabotage in gas pipe leaks

EU sees sabotage in gas pipe leaks

4 minutes ago
 PAC orders special audit of both houses of Parliam ..

PAC orders special audit of both houses of Parliament

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.