Relief goods distributed among 160 flood affected families in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Information Department said that the administration in collaboration of District Disaster Management Unit on Wednesday distributed relief goods among 160 flood affected families of Gira Pathar and Gira Shaada of district Tank.

On the directives of Commissioner Dera Division, Aamir Afaaq the district administration has accelerated relief activities in flood affected areas.

The affectees were provided ration, food packages and relief goods comprising tents, protected sheets, quilts, and hygiene kits.

In addition to above, Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has also distributed mobile phone packages worth Rs 700 per family.