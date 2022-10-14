Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

(@FahadShabbir)

The relief goods provided by Ethiopian government were distributed among flood victims in Tent city Malir, here, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The relief goods provided by Ethiopian government were distributed among flood victims in Tent city Malir, here, on Friday.

Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio, Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baqar Abdullah and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon were present among others.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister on the occasion apprised the dignitaries about the relief rehabilitation work being carried out in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing relief items to the flood affectees.