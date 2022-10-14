UrduPoint.com

Relief Goods Distributed Among Flood Affectees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 09:32 PM

Relief goods distributed among flood affectees

The relief goods provided by Ethiopian government were distributed among flood victims in Tent city Malir, here, on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The relief goods provided by Ethiopian government were distributed among flood victims in Tent city Malir, here, on Friday.

Sindh Social Welfare Minister Sajid Jokhio, Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baqar Abdullah and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon were present among others.

Meanwhile, the provincial minister on the occasion apprised the dignitaries about the relief rehabilitation work being carried out in flood-affected areas of Sindh.

He also expressed gratitude to the Ethiopian government for providing relief items to the flood affectees.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Flood Malir Government

Recent Stories

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord ..

German Police Snap First Underwater Photos of Nord Stream Leak - Reports

3 minutes ago
 EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction T ..

EU Provides Over $97Mln to IMF Poverty Reduction Trust - Statement

3 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burni ..

Lahore High Court summons 4 DCs over stubble burning incidents

3 minutes ago
 Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arab ..

Dr Al-Issa concludes visit, departs for Saudi Arabia

3 minutes ago
 Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Sw ..

Regional Head of Federal Ombudsman visits NADRA Swift Centre

27 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Jav ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Javed Latif

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.