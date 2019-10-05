UrduPoint.com
Relief Goods Distributed Among Rain Affected People

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 07:24 PM

District administration Bajaur here Saturday distributed tents and relief goods among residents of rain affected areas in Bajaur tribal district

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :District administration Bajaur here Saturday distributed tents and relief goods among residents of rain affected areas in Bajaur tribal district.

According to a statement issued here, Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Usman Mehsud said that administration has started distribution of tents and other relief items among the people of rain affected areas of Mamond tehsil.

Tents and other relief items have been given to the people of affected areas.

A total 16 houses in various areas of the district have been damaged in rain and hailstorm and survey has also been initiated to estimate the damages. Security forces have also provided edible items to people of rain affected areas today, statement added.

