Relief Goods Distributed Among Shanties Dwellers

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:24 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar has given relief package for shanties dwellers here on Friday at Seetal Mari area which was affected due to fire a few days ago

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 )

Special Assistant to the Punjab CM, Javed Akhtar Ansari and Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan reached the slum dwellers and distributed blankets, tents and other items among the slum dwellers on behalf of Punjab Chief Minister.

On the occasion, Javed Akhtar Ansari also expressed sympathy with the slum dwellers and assured compensation for their loss.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan said that more than 30 slums had been damaged in a recent fire in Seetal Mari area on which the Punjab Chief Minister had issued orders to provide relief to affectees.

In this regard, blankets and tents were provided to protect them from cold weather and it was an attempt to provide relief to the slum dwellers.

Special Assistant Javed Akhtar Ansari said the Punjab government was aware of the rights of the slum dwellers and will take every possible steps for their rehabilitation.

Later, the relief goods were distributed among more than 30 slum dwellers.

