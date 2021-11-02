UrduPoint.com

Relief Goods Distribution To Affected People In Harnai Underway: DC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:32 PM

Deputy Commissioner Harnai Suhail Anwar Hashmi on Tuesday said the distribution process of relief goods was continued stepwise in earthquake hit areas including villages and streets of the district

He said the relief goods have to be delivered to the people living in the district in timely manner as far as the relief goods are being received.

He said this process of distribution has provided goods to most of the population, but so far the goods have not reached in some areas which would also be covered soon.

The deputy commissioner warned the citizens to refrain from protest otherwise legal action would be taken against the violators and their goods and compensation would be stopped.

