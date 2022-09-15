UrduPoint.com

Relief Goods Sent To 100 Flood-stricken Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Relief goods sent to 100 flood-stricken families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Shujaabad tehsil administration in collaboration with Anjuman Tajran have sent relief goods to 100 families of flood hit areas.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak and DC Tahir Watto sent the goods under their supervision while Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar was accompanied by them.

The relief goods included cots, medicine, suits, shoes, and ration.

Commissioner Amir Khan Khattak appreciated AC and Traders association and said that they were standing by flood victims during this difficult time.

Trader community have always actively participated in the relief work and added that they were providing full support to DG Khan administration in relief activities.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the relief goods will be distributed in Taunsa Sharif with the support of the district administration.

There is no risk of flood in Multan and surrounding areas, he said.

The Central Association of Traders was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Multan Flood Nasir Anjuman

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

53 minutes ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

53 minutes ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

1 hour ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

1 hour ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.