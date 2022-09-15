Relief goods sent to 100 flood-stricken families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Shujaabad tehsil administration in collaboration with Anjuman Tajran have sent relief goods to 100 families of flood hit areas.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak and DC Tahir Watto sent the goods under their supervision while Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad Nasir Shahzad Dogar was accompanied by them.

The relief goods included cots, medicine, suits, shoes, and ration.

Commissioner Amir Khan Khattak appreciated AC and Traders association and said that they were standing by flood victims during this difficult time.

Trader community have always actively participated in the relief work and added that they were providing full support to DG Khan administration in relief activities.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo said that the relief goods will be distributed in Taunsa Sharif with the support of the district administration.

There is no risk of flood in Multan and surrounding areas, he said.

The Central Association of Traders was also present on this occasion.