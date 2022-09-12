Relief goods sent to flood-affected areas: minister

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Excise and Taxation Minister Sardar Asif Nakai said on Monday that the aid, collected by the tehsil administration, had been sent to the flood affected areas for distribution among people.

Member National Assembly Sardar Talib Hasan Nakai, Assistant Commissioner Pattoki Raja Qasim Mehboob Janjua, Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed and others were also present.

Speaking to the media-persons, the minister said that three truckloads of relief goods worth Rs70 lakh including charpoys, utensils, clothes, tents and other essential items, were being sent to Dera Ghazi Khan and other areas for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that in this hour of difficulty, we all have to support the flood victims.

The minister appealed to citizens to actively participate in sending relief goods to the affected areas.