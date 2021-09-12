Relief goods sent to Mazar-e-Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :As part of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance, a C-130 airplane brought relief goods comprising foods items and medicines to Mazar-e-Sharif, Afghanistan on Sunday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, this is the fourth such consignment in as many days manifesting Pakistan's commitment to provide relief assistance to Afghan sisters and brothers.