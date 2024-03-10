Relief hampers distributed among 16,268 families

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said on Sunday that relief hampers had been distributed among 16,268 families in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours under the Negahban Ramazan Package.

Chairing a meeting here, he ordered to accelerate verification process of poor and needy families under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) so that maximum families could avail the facility of relief hampers during the holy month of Ramzan. He directed the assistant commissioners to monitor the verification process positively and submit its reports accordingly.

He also ordered to supply relief hampers at doorsteps of the registered families. He said the district administration officers should ensure high quality and standard of all commodities packed in the hampers. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he warned.