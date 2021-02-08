UrduPoint.com
Relief In Taxes Extended Till Feb 28: Ghazan Jamal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Relief in taxes extended till Feb 28: Ghazan Jamal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Ghazan Jamal on Monday announced that relief in all taxes due to coronavirus situation had been extended till February 28.

He said that no new tax was imposed in the financial bill 2021 and four taxes out of eight taxes had been abolished.

He said that historic relief had been given to property tax defaulters and tax rate were reduced by 50 percent to bring them into tax net.

Ghazan Jamal said that relief to construction industry and business community was given to prevailing coronavirus condition which had effected every sector. He said that rental value has been abolished to further support the industry, adding new taxation calculator was uploaded on the website of the Taxation department.

He appealed to tax defaulters to pay their taxes on time and play role in the progress and prosperity of the country.

