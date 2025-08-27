Relief items being provided to flood affectees: Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that efforts are underway to ensure seamless supply of relief items including tents to those who have been affected by the recent floods.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is actively providing tents and other essential supplies to the flood-affected population, the minister said while addressing a news briefing along with Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and NDMA Chairman Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik.

The minister noted the effectiveness of the early warning system, which had facilitated timely evacuations and minimized potential casualties.

He said three rivers in Punjab—Sutlej, Chenab, and Ravi—experienced a significant rise in water levels. The flow of water in River Sutlej at Ganda Singh Wala and in River Chenab at Marala has increased, with the flow at Khanki point exceeding 1,000,000 cusecs and now heading towards Qadirabad.

The minister emphasized that NDMA is in constant contact with the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and local administrations to ensure timely dissemination of information and coordinated relief operations.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has issued directives to further improve the early warning system and expedite relief activities, while also ensuring that Punjab receives necessary supplies promptly.

The prime minister is continuously monitoring the situation and has been briefed on the forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours, he added.

The minister announced that the prime minister will soon visit the flood-affected areas. He underscored that the current response is a "National Response," involving the Pakistan Army and all relevant institutions working together.

Tarar said authorities have been instructed to not permit construction along the riverbeds in the future. Efforts are underway for evacuation in the Qadirabad area, he added.

After the relief phase is complete, he said a comprehensive assessment of the damages will be conducted and rehabilitation of the affected people will be ensured.