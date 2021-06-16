Relief items distributed among Chitral flood affectees

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided a relief package and ration for the flood-affected families of Upper Chitral that was distributed by the district administration the other day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has provided a relief package and ration for the flood-affected families of Upper Chitral that was distributed by the district administration the other day.

According to the district administration, Assistant Commissioner, Shah Adnan distributed the relief package and ration among the flood-affected families of Mastooj area in Upper Chitral.

On the occasion, he said the provincial government, PDMA and district government were standing alongwith the flood affected people at this critical juncture. Every possible assistance, he said, would be provided to the affected people of Chitral. He said all available resources would be utilized to help the affected people to let them back to normal life.