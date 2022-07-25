Relief items distributed among flood affected families

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :The district administration in Tank on Monday distributed relief items among flood affected families in Ranwal area.

Dozens of houses were collapsed after torrential rains caused flash flood in several areas of the district during the course of ongoing wet spell.

Pak-army and FC south distributed foods packets among 400 flood affected people and ration among 30 families.

The torrential rains localities on Sunday flooded several areas in Ranwal and its adjoining including Shahbaz Garah, Chirhi, Therhi.

The Rescue 1122 authorities as well as the civil administration besides Pak Army and local volunteers actively participated the rescue and relief activities.

Meanwhile, tents were also distributed among the affected families on this occasion.

The district administration informed that Commanding Officer 25 Sindh and other senior officials of military and civil administration supervised the Rescue and relief operation.

Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khatak said that the district administration was making all out efforts for the rehabilitation of affected people.