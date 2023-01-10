UrduPoint.com

Relief Items Distributed Among Flood Affected People At Daraban Tehsil

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration distributed relief items among flood-affected people of Daraban Tehsil.

Assistant Commissioner Daraban Nadir Nazar monitored the distribution process to maintain transparency and ensure that the relief goods reach the victims.

He said the disbursement of compensation among the flood victims was also going ahead and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He said that the process was being carried out in a transparent manner in line with the vision of the provincial government to provide due support to each flood victim.

Later, the AC paid a visit to Daraban bazaar and inspected the prices and quality of various food items.

During the inspection, he directed shopkeepers to display price lists at shops and ensure compliance with it.

He also seized and discarded six kilograms of polythene shopping bags during the inspection of shops.

