Relief items distributed among rains affectees in Chitral Upper

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :District administration Chitral Upper on Sunday distributed relief goods among the rains and flood affectees.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Chitral Upper, ADC Relief and HR visited different flood affected areas including Mastuj, Chunj and Glacier Meragram Gol.

During the visit different relief items including 25 tents, 25 kitchen set, 25 hygiene set, 25 foam, 25 blankets and 30 food packages were handed over to AAC Mastuj.

The AAC also inspected rehabilitation and restoration of roads on the occasion.