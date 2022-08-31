Relief items sent to DG Khan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration in collaboration with the Chemist and Drug Association dispatched 400 cartons of medicine and food bags for 200 flood-hit families in Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

The relief goods were dispatched under the supervision of MPA Malik Umar Farooq and Assistant Commissioners Umar Maqbool and Sahibzada Muhammad Yousaf from Chiniot bazaar. Incharge District emergency Operational Center Muhammad Sadiq and others were also present.

The district administration has set up six flood relief camps in various parts of the district for collectionof items for flood victims.