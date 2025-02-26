Relief measures afoot for citizens during Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) District administration is taking effective measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring availability of edible items at officially prescribed rates.

As part of efforts, a special 'Khuli Kacheri' for compliance in the holy month of Ramzan.ul.Mubarak has been organised at Tehsil Paharpur, presided by Assistant Commissioner, Paharpur Sohny Saleem.

According to the district administration, the open court focussed on various matters aimed at extending relief to citizens such as price control and anti-hoarding measures, monitoring desk and subsidized sugar, quality checks for milk and meat, relocation of hand carts to ease traffic.

The AC also underlined the need for ensuring transparent pricing by shopkeepers.

The forum also highlighted ramzan dastarkhwan for community support as well as measures relating to enhanced security for public safety.

Recently, the district price review committee on Friday met with Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman in the chair, reducing prices of several food commodities for Ramazan.

The deputy commissioner has directed the ACs and TMOs to establish desks at various locations three days before Ramadan to monitor prices and take action in case of complaints.

Unlike the past practices, a joint team had been formed this time to check vendors, consisting of officials from various departments to ensure smooth monitoring of prices without any difficulties.