Relief measures in income tax 2020-21

Following are the relief measures in income tax proposed by the government for the fiscal year 2020-21: To augment efforts towards simplification of the withholding tax regime, the following withholding tax provisions are being deleted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ):Following are the relief measures in income tax proposed by the government for the fiscal year 2020-21: To augment efforts towards simplification of the withholding tax regime, the following withholding tax provisions are being deleted: - Collection of advance tax on education related expenses remitted abroad.

- Tax on steel melters and composite units - Withholding of balance under pension fund - Advance tax on functions and gatherings - Advance tax on dealers, commission agents and arhatisects - Advance tax on insurance premium - Advance tax on tobacco -The threshold of turnover, to become a withholding agent, in case of an individual and an Association of Persons (AOP) is being enhanced from fifty to hundred million rupees and a similar threshold of Rs 100 million is being prescribed for a sales tax registered person to become a withholding agent.

- The holding period for taxation of capital gains on disposal of immovable property is being restricted to 4 years. In addition, rates are also being reduced on capital gains emanating from disposal of immoveable property.

- In order to promote ease of doing business and reduce compliance cost for taxpayers' running businesses the threshold per transaction delineated under section 21(l) is being increased from Rs.10,000 to Rs. 25,000. Similarly, the threshold of payments under a single account head liable to disallowed as a business deduction /expense under section 21(l) is being increased from Rs.50,000 to Rs.250,000.

- In order to provide a level playing field to all individuals, and remove distortion in the taxation of property income derived by individuals and AOPs, the option of claiming expenses is being accorded to all individuals and AOPs irrespective of their property income if they choose to pay tax applicable to them as per Division I, Part I of the First Schedule.

- To promote inflow of home remittances through formal channels and bolster efforts towards financial inclusion, withholding tax on cash withdrawal or on issuance of banking instruments /transfers from a domestic bank account is being exempted to the extent of remittance amount received from abroad in such account in a year.

-The State Bank of Pakistan has recommended certain amendments in the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 aimed at incentivizing investment in Government Debt Instruments issued under the Public Debt Act, 1944 by non-residents and aligning the tax incidence on such non-residents investing through a foreign bank account, a Non-Resident Rupee Account Repatriable (NRAR) or a Foreign Currency Account.

- Currency Account being maintained by a non-resident individual investing in such government debt instruments.

- Requirement for filing a return or registration under section 181 shall not apply to a non-resident individual solely by reason of profit on debt earned from such government debt instruments.

- -Hajj operators are being exempted from the requirement of deducting tax under section 152 whilst making payments to non-residents.

- In order to facilitate taxpayers and reduce the burden on the formal appeal system, amendment is being made to the effect that where a taxpayer in response to a notice for amendment intends to get his case settled, he may file offer of settlement before the Assessment Oversight Committee for resolution of his dispute.

- To provide a level playing field to permanent establishments of non-residents and promote ease of doing business, as in case of some other sectors, permanent establishments of non-residents are also being subjected to reduced rate of 3% in respect of various services akin to resident taxpayers.

- To promote and facilitate setting up of SEZs for bolstering investment and enabling development of SEZs on PPP mode, exemption from income is being conferred upon co-developers, subject to certain conditions.

- The withholding tax rate for payment regarding toll manufacturing is being reduced to 4% for companies and 4.5% in other cases.

- The tax benefit available in the form of reduction of income tax liability to 30% of actual liability, to non-residents executing contracts, is being enhanced by allowing non-residents operating as part of a cohesive business operation to be liable to pay only 20% instead of 30% of their actual tax liability.

Such measure shall aid in facilitating CPEC projects and rationalizing the incidence of tax upon them.